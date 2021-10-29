Gary Barlow’s sell-out wine is back in stock, exclusively online

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you missed out on stocking up on Gary Barlow’s new wines earlier this month when it was released, you’re in luck - it’s back in store.

The Take That star and X-factor judge released his wine range, named “Gary Barlow Organic” exclusively through Morrisons - and it proved a sensation, selling out in days.

But the supermarket has now restocked it’s wine aisles, and online. And while you can stock up in person, the online deal is the canny one - the wine is on introductory offer for £6 an offer, down from £8.

The range features two organic, Spanish wines which have been carefully crafted and developed by Gary himself.

In an interview with drinksbusiness.com, Barlow said “I’d like to think that when people think of me they think of quality, so when they drink my wine it’s got to taste good. It was really interesting comparing the wines side by side – I was surprised by how different they tasted from having had just a small percentage change in the blend.

“Choosing the red was a no-brainer, as it was the wine that really stood out in the line-up as the most delicious – it’s a lovely lunchtime red that you can have a couple of glasses of without feeling too heavy. It’s fresh and vibrant.”

You can buy Gary Barlow online at Morrisons here.

Gary Barlow Organic White Gary Barlow Organic White £6.00 3/5 Tasting notes “This displays aromas of lime and pear cut by a gentle note of anise. It shows a zesty, lingering lime palate. A refreshing wine, perfect to be drunk in summer with salads, poultry and light seafood dishes.” Buy now