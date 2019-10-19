Annagh United cup scalp over Newry City helps Ciaran McGurgan’s men get back on track

Midweek cup success over Newry City AFC handed Annagh United the perfect return to winning ways following back-to-back defeats by Dollingstown.

Annagh lost out derby dates across cup and league to the Dollybirds before securing a 2-1 triumph over Newry on Tuesday in the Mid-Ulster Cup quarter-finals.

In the aftermath of that double disappointment, Annagh boss Ciaran McGurgan was determined to get back on track irrespective of the opposition but accepts the added boost of claiming the Championship scalp of Newry thanks to goals by Jordan Campbell and Jackson Holmes and despite Niall Henderson’s late red.

“Newry played with a more-or-less full-strength side so it was a real lift to get the win, especially following those Dollingstown games,” said McGurgan. “You want to avoid falling into a run of negative results as that can cause all sorts of problems but, thankfully, we bounced back and can now take those positives forward.

“Before the tie we told the players to just go out and enjoy the tie with Newry as setbacks happen in football and you have to accept that is part and parcel.

“Now we look forward to the Intermediate Cup and a trip to face Newtowne this weekend.”

The 2-1 win against Newry featured a positive team performance but McGurgan opted to pay special tribute to three teenagers.

“Daniel Gordon, Ryan Woods and Andrew Gordon came in and were excellent,” said McGurgan. “Daniel has a superb attitude and it is great to be able to count on that reliability any time.”