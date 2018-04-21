Ambulance and police called as fighting mars Newry City draw with Portadown

Newry City and Portadown officials have confirmed internal investigations will take place into post-match trouble following Friday’s scoreless draw.

Darren Mullen and Matthew Tipton - the respective Newry and Portadown managers - were among club representatives who attempted to calm down the situation at the end of the Bluefin Sport Championship fixture.

Newry City manager Darren Mullen.

Police at the scene confirmed a number of people hurt, including one elderly Newry supporter who was treated for injuries sustained by glass.

A second ambulance was also called to the Newry Showgrounds venue after a Portadown fan landed on the ground from a rooftop.

Fighting took place on the rooftop of a small building adjacent to the Newry City sponsors’ lounge.

“We will take time to look into the situation and clarify events before any additional comment,” said Newry’s PRO Laura Hillen.

Ronnie Thompson, Portadown’s chief health and safety officer, confirmed he would submit his report to the club over the weekend.

“We must investigate the circumstances and analyse any information before further official comment,” said Portadown chairman Ronnie Stinson.