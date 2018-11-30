Annagh United: Fixture uncertainty for Ciaran McGurgan’s squad

Annagh United officials await confirmation of a rearranged fixture - or risk a three-week period without competitive play.

United met Glentoran under 20s last weekend in a friendly date, have a blank day scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) and, as it stands, look set for another free programme on December 8.

Newington YC now have a Steel and Sons Cup tie on that Saturday, with Bluefin Sport Premier Intermediate League play taking a backseat to the knockout commitment.

Annagh have requested options of December 4 and 11 as alternative home dates.

“We are waiting to hear back about the Newington date,” said Annagh United manager Ciaran McGurgan. “It is difficult juggling the squad in terms of minutes as well as trying to keep everyone fresh.

“The Glentoran under 20s’ match was useful as we face Warrenpoint Town under 20s in the New Year.

“We have a busy December so want to head into that demanding period in as good a shape as possible.

“It is frustrating after such a strong start to the season as we want to keep the momentum going and too many blank periods will obviously create problems.

“It is about getting the balance right.”