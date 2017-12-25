BOB RADCLIFFE CUP FINAL: Hanover one win away from history

Hanover’s Mid-Ulster Football League status has left the Bob Radcliffe Cup final a traditional festive fixture most players could ever only experience as spectators.

Next week at Stangmore Park they will close that distance both physically and metaphorically - moving a few yards from the sidelines over the white line on to the pitch but within 90-plus minutes of creating a club landmark.

Victory over Valley Rangers would hand the Portadown outfit a first Bob Radcliffe Cup triumph on an inaugural appearance in the showpiece showdown and add the Hanover name on the trophy’s roll of honour alongside established Irish League sides such as Dungannon Swifts, Armagh City and Loughgall.

Hanover manager Steven Hyndes experienced the highs and lows of the high-profile festive highlight during an Irish League playing career in the colours of Armagh City and Loughgall and will draw on those memories to help prepare his players.

The meeting between two Mid-Ulster Intermediate League Section A sides this year offers a golden opportunity to grab one of the most coveted prizes within the region’s football fixture list.

Hyndes accepts the size of the reward on offer but admits a determination to approach Boxing Day in a relaxed mindset.

“I won it once as a player and lost on two occasions so know just how big an occasion it is,” said Hyndes. “Even playing on Boxing Day is completely new to the squad really but everyone has prepared in as professional a way as possible.

“The Bob Radcliffe Cup is one lots of football fans from the area go to see on Boxing Day morning before heading over to an Irish League game later in the afternoon.

“I’m sure plenty of our players in the past would have been part of those crowds but now they will be playing for a chance at winning the trophy.

“There is going to be a big crowd and Dungannon Swifts’ Stangmore Park is the venue I most associate with the Bob Radcliffe Cup final, with the ground giving fans a great chance to create an atmosphere and get close to the action.

“Our supporters are always excellent and the buzz has been building around the club since our semi-final win over Armagh City.

“But the key will be to relax on the day as much as possible and treat the final like any other match once the whistle blows.”

Hyndes considers Valley Rangers, by virtue of the edge in terms of silverware, a number of steps forward in development compared to his squad but retains a faith built on key moments shared by players across recent seasons.

“Valley would be one of the Mid-Ulster league clubs I respect the most and there is a mutual appreciation between us both,” said Hyndes. “They have had the upper hand in games between the clubs despite our performances, with small moments making the difference so the final should be tight.

“They have won trophies and this squad is still waiting to take that major step forward, so as much as it is great to make history by reaching the final, no-one remembers the runners-up in a cup.

“But the growth of this group built around team spirit and hard work on top of ability is so encouraging and certain challenges in the past can only help prepare us for this final.

“Reaching the Intermediate Cup semi-final last season was massive, for example, so the players know what it is like to prepare for a big game, they know what to expect in terms of emotions and they know what is needed to make sure they walk off the pitch without any regrets.

“There is a real sense of trust within each player across the group and it will come down to the mental strength more than ability.

“When lining out against another side on the pitch I will always back my players so it is about making sure those details have been covered leading up to kick-off.

“The goal is to be relaxed for the game thanks to faith in the hard work done leading up to Boxing Day and belief in the guy standing beside you on the pitch.

“Cutting the final squad down to 16 players from 19 is one of the hardest parts of my time as manager but everyone has played a part in our progress.

“We win and lose together as a club, from the committee members working so hard to the loyal supporters, management team and players.

“I am confident that, once the whistle blows on Boxing Day, the players will tackle the final with heads not hearts.

“They must use that passion for the club as motivation but call on the preparation to compete without raw emotion.

“This is a special group of players with a tight bond but, more important than team spirit, with the experience and ability to now push on and grab that big opportunity.”

Kick-off at Stangmore Park will be 11 o’clock.