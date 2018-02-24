BREAKING: All over for Niall Currie at Portadown

Niall Currie’s tenure as manager of his hometown club has come to an end after 14 months.

A scoreless draw today to Harland and Wolff Welders marked the final Bluefin Sport Championship fixture in charge, with the Board of Directors’ decision confirmed after the final whistle.

The result increased the sense that promotion would prove beyond Currie’s squad in a campaign which started with the pressure of title favourites following last season’s top-flight relegation.

Currie, a winner of four second-tier titles with Loughgall and Ards, left the latter to replace Vinny Arkins at Shamrock Park in December 2016.

More to follow.