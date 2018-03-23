CHAMPIONSHIP: Loughgall’s Dean Smith admits demand for internal review after post-split pain

A fifth derby defeat of the campaign last Friday night added to the frustration felt by Loughgall boss Dean Smith.

However, any pain off the 2-1 loss to Portadown took a backseat behind Smith’s overall concern at the poor post-split sequence of results.

Loughgall tackle the club’s biggest game in two decades on March 31 with an Irish Cup semi-final tie against Cliftonville.

However, Smith is determined - before turning his preparations to that knockout showpiece - to go back to the drawing board towards finding solutions to the league slump.

Having secured a top-six Bluefin Sport Championship spot for the second successive season as Loughgall boss, Smith was keen to push on and maintain that progress.

But the subsequent returns stand as cause for concern.

“Our results against Portadown this season have been extremely frustrating of course but the greater issue is our record overall against the other top-six teams,” said Smith. “To be honest, it is unacceptable and we suffered a similar dip in form after getting into the top six last season.

“We have a squad of players with the ability and they have proven over the course of the campaign so far they can produce big performances.

“However, too often we have not used those results and displays as a foundation but instead dropped back the following week.”

Irish Cup wins over Ards and Glenavon have provided talking points outside the club but Smith’s priority remains an internal review following five defeats and a sole point since passing that Championship landmark.

“We want to review all areas to see what can be done to turn it around,” said Smith. “That includes my work as manager, plus that of the coaching staff.

“In my experience, dialogue is an ongoing process between the players and management but sometimes it is about the right message hitting home.

“We will look at our coaching methods and break everything down to see if something is getting confused along the way.

“My job as manager is to solve the problem as the buck stops with me and it is a responsibility I’m happy to take on.

“I’m not in the business of hanging any players out to dry and we achieve success or suffer setbacks together as a collective.

“But there is something holding us back and I am determined to get an answer.”

Loughgall play host to Harland and Wolff Welders tonight at Lakeview Park.

“There are a few league games left so we want to use these fixtures to improve the situation,” said Smith. “We have put together a squad full of talent and it is not about suddenly getting rid of everyone and starting all over again, as that’s not realistic or the right way to handle anything.

“My interest is more about finding out the issues and coming up with solutions to those problems.

“The work we can do over those final weeks of the league season can get everyone back on track and set us up for continued future progress.

“We want to improve defensively overall and also show greater composure when on the ball.

“I need to be a better manager.

“The foundations are in place and we look to improve towards a better future for Loughgall.”