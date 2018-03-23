CHAMPIONSHIP: Newry City boss Darren Mullen critical of Portadown’s Matthew Tipton after ugly scenes

Newry City AFC manager Darren Mullen singled out Portadown counterpart Matthew Tipton for criticism following ugly scenes at Shamrock Park in the Bluefin Sport Championship.

The Ports secured a 2-1 victory that left title-chasing Newry with a first defeat of 2018 on an evening that resulted in a red card apiece - for Craig McMillen and Mark Hughes respectively - plus the dismissal of Tipton.

Newry City AFC manager Darren Mullen. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

An incident at half-time led to angry exchanges between multiple personnel from each club.

“There are ways and means to behave as a manager,” said Mullen. “Players scuffle all the time and it is up to managers to try and keep a cool head, not add to it.

“There was absolutely no need for him to get involved...it increased the tension coming off.”

Tipton has confirmed his plans to appeal the dismissal.

“My view is I was trying to shepherd my player off the pitch as Newry City players were having a go at him,” said Tipton. “Then I was grabbed and attempted to defend myself.

“I am entitled to try and protect my player.

“We will lodge an appeal against the decision.”