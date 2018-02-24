CHAMPIONSHIP: Niall Currie’s time over at Portadown after drab draw with Harland and Wolff Welders

Portadown and Harland Wolff Welders served up a drab scoreless draw at Shamrock Park - a result that marked Niall Currie’s final game.

Portadown enjoyed a positive start to the home game as one break by Niall Henderson ended in a shot when Chris Lavery had space wide on the left.

Corner-kicks from Henderson led to one shot deflected wide off Adam Salley before Welders goalkeeper Ben McCauley pushed out another delivery from under the crossbar.

Lavery proved the most consistent attacking threat on the pitch and whipped over one curling cross into the danger zone that evaded the back-tracking Welders backline plus a sliding Craig McMillen.

The Welders’ first shot lacked power off the hard-working Ross Arthurs after good approach play by Davy Graham.

Gregg Hall pushed forward from right-back and his cut-back to the edge of the penalty area was met on the run by Henderson’s stooping header that drifted wide.

The best opening of the first half arrived in the closing moments thanks to Henderson’s determination to pick up a loose ball and drive into the box but his angled shot drifted wide.

The second half lacked openings of note as the Welders’ confidence increased with a growing share of possession.

January arrival Paul George stepped off the sidelines and had a shot blocked in the box within seconds as Portadown attempted to regain control.

However, in the end it was honours even.

PORTADOWN: McGaughey, Hall, Neill, McVey, Brennan, Kilmartin (Balde, 66), Henderson, Wilson, Salley, Lavery (Warwick, 84), McMillen (George, 76).

SUBS (not used): Larkin, McCullough.

HARLAND AND WOLFF WELDERS: McCauley, Spence, Armstrong, McMullan, McKeown (McMurray, 9), Malone, Gwiazda, Deans, Graham, R.Arthurs, Harris (Bonnes, 70).

SUBS (not used): B.Arthurs, Uprichard, Nelson.