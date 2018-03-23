CHAMPIONSHIP: Portadown’s Matthew Tipton full of praise for Newry City AFC progress

Portadown turned Matthew Tipton’s theory into practice last week - now the manager is relishing that next step for his squad against high-flying Newry City AFC.

Tipton’s second Bluefin Sport Championship challenge as Ports boss produced a first win and extended his unbeaten start to two games.

The Shamrock Park supporters have seen Tipton’s growing off-the-field influence produce positive on-pitch performances in the draw with league leaders Institute and derby defeat of Loughgall.

Now second-place Newry City AFC come to town with respect from Tipton for the development under manager Darren Mullen.

“I have a lot of respect for the work Darren has done at Newry and you can see the rewards in how they play,” said Tipton. “We played Newry in pre-season with Warrenpoint and I know a lot of the players so it is up to me to try and produce a few surprises.

“Newry are respected for the way they play football and you can see how our players are working so hard towards putting our own style of play into place.

“The Loughgall performance was better than the Institute game and now we want to go another step on again this Friday.

“I know Institute are top of the league but Newry would be considered by most as the best football team.

“So, it’s a chance for us to go up against that tough test with another week of work down the line.”

Portadown took advantage of an invitation from highly-successful Dundalk on Monday night for another learning experience.

“After that Loughgall result the players can see what we are trying to get across can work and get us wins,” said Tipton. “The Dundalk match was a brilliant chance to continue coaching within a game and you can only take positives from a match against such a quality side.

“They dominated the ball so that was a real learning curve and the fact we finished with seven players under 17 on the pitch against a really strong Dundalk side provided another big plus.

“I’m really pleased with the work-rate and application of the squad overall so far.

“What we have achieved to this point is a base not the bar.

“We should only get better with extra work.

“The challenge, now everyone can see it works, is to lift our levels again and it comes down to developing that style of play but with the right speed and decision-making.

“However, it is certainly encouraging.”