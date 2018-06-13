Football rumour mill: Raheem Sterling’s Man City future in doubt | Man United back out of £50m move Rose | Chelsea will have to splash out £30m for Grealish | Liverpool weigh up goalkeeping options

Raheem Sterling’s future at Manchester City is in doubt after he failed to reach an agreement with the club over a new long-term deal. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United have backed out of a £50m move for Tottenham defender Danny Rose. (Daily Telegraph)

Raheem Sterling

Chelsea will have to splash out around £30m to bring Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish to Stamford Bridge. The Blues are also willing to loan Grealish back to Villa for the 2018-19 season. (TeamTalk)

Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri remains the preferred candidate to replace Antonio Conte as Chelsea boss. (Evening Standard)

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has made a decision regarding his future, but the Frenchman has refused to clarify where he will play next season. (ESPN)

Liverpool are weighing up their goalkeeping options after Roma said they will not sell Brazil international Alisson Becker. (Liverpool Echo)

Yacine Adil will commit his future to Paris Saint-Germain despite the 17-year-old midfielder being linked with a move to Arsenal. (RMC)

Manchester United are not prepared to meet Juventus' £53m asking price for Brazil defender Alex Sandro. (Daily Record)

Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi - linked with a move to Arsenal - says he wants to play for a "big team". (The Sun)

Jean-Michael Seri wants to move to England in the summer - and both Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in the 26-year-old Nice midfielder. (L'Equipe)

Everton want to sign Hertha Berlin left-back Marvin Plattenhardt. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea could be targeted again by Real Madrid. The Spaniard has a good relationship with new Real boss Julen Lopetegui. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea offered AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in a swap deal with striker Alvaro Morata. (The Sun)