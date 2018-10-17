IN PICTURES: Enzos see off Loughgall in six-goal NIBFA Cup thriller

The morning was wet and miserable, the parents were nervous, but the kids from Enzos FC and Loughgall were busting to get their NIBFA Cup game started.

It was a cagey start from Enzos with the boys weighing up the opposition. It was Loughgall who created the first opening after a bit of ping pong in the Enzos’ box a shot was fired, but Jack Menary pulled off an instinctive save. This seemed to spur Enzos into action and they took the lead on 15 minutes thanks to a superb strike from Matty Allen. They doubled their advantage soon after when neat build up from William Neill and Matthew Wylie allowed Oliver Wade to get a shot away, it was too hot to handle for the Loughgall keeper and Allen was on hand to slot home the rebound. Loughgall pulled a goal back as the game headed towards the break, but there was a big slice of luck involved. Jack Menary did well to punch away a corner, but it rebounded off the referee allowing the Loughgall player to fire home. But Enzos weren’t done yet and restored their two goal advantage before half time. Oliver Wade was cut down as he surged towards goal and up stepped Matty Allen to fire home from the spot and complete his hat-trick. Loughgall upped the pressure after the break to try and get back in the game, but Menary made four top class saves to keep them at bay. But they did manage to pull another goal back in somewhat controversial circumstances as the ball looked to have crossed the byline before it was cut back for the striker to score. Enzos stuck to their task though and Oliver Wade grabbed a deserved goal to make it 4-2 from Henry Murphy’s corner. This seemed to settle the side and they saw out the remainder of the game to progress to the next round. Man of the Match: Matty Allen