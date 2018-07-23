IN PICTURES: SuperCupNI opening parade and Monday’s fixtures

The SuperCupNI’s main competitions kick off today after a colourful opening parade in Coleraine.
Clubs and teams from around the world will compete in the Premier, Junior and Minor sections.
SuperCupNI fixtures: Monday, July 23
PREMIER
Desportes Iquique v Ichifuna, The Showgrounds, Ballymena, 1.30pm
GPS v Edmonton FC, The Warren, Portstewart, 2pm
Club America v Co Tyrone, The Showgrounds, Coleraine, 2pm
Partick Thistle v Right to Dream, Broughshane, 3pm
Serie B Italia v Co Armagh, The Showgrounds, Ballymena, 5pm
First Choice Soccer v Otago, Parker Avenue, Portrush, 5pm
National Select NI v Co Fermanagh, The Warren, Portstewart, 5pm
Vendee v Co Londonderry, Scroggy Road, Limavady, 5pm
Co Antrim v GO Audax, Riada Stadium, Ballymoney, 7pm
Newcastle United v Co Down, The Showgrounds, Ballymena, 7pm
JUNIOR
Chivas v Co Antrim, Anderson Park, Coleraine, noon
Plymouth Argyle v Co Fermanagh, Broughshane, noon
Charlton Athletic v Co Down, Riada, Ballymoney, 1.30pm
Strikers v North Dublin Schools, Clough, Ballymena, 3pm
Southampton v Co Tyrone, Anderson Park, Coleraine, 3.30pm
Colina v Dundalk Schools, Riada, Ballymoney, 4pm
Global Premier v Cherry Orchard, Castlerock, 5pm
Rangers v Club NI, Scroggy Rd, Limavady, 7pm
Leeds United v Co Armagh, Seahaven, Portstewart, 7pm
Manchester United v Co Londonderry, The Showgrounds, Coleraine, 7.30pm
MINOR
Portadown v West Ham United, Ulster University, Coleraine, 11am
Dungannon Swifts v Coleraine, Ulster University, Coleraine, 11am
Bertie Peacock Youths v Reeds, Ulster University, Coleraine, Noon
Greenisland v Ballinamallard United, Ulster University, Coleraine, 2pm
Glenavon v Glentoran, Ulster University, Coleraine, 2.30pm
Linfield v St Johnstone, Ulster University, Coleraine, 3pm