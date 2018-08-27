Institute expected to make changes

Institute kick off their Bet McLean League Cup campaign against Championship men Loughgall, at the Brandywell, tomorrow night (KO 7.45pm).

Boss Paddy McLaughlin is expected to make a host of changes with the likes of recent signings Darren Henderson and Aaron Canning pushing for a place in the starting line-up.

Defensively big centre-back Mark Scoltock is likely to also come into McLaughlin’s plans, while midfield pair Aaron Harkin and Ronan Doherty will also be looking to force their way back in. The games do come thick and fast and we understand that we are going to be up against it more weeks than enough,” he insisted.

“Look it’s going to be a physical battle this season and it’s going to be very draining on some of our boys, so we definitely need to rotate the boys around.

“We aren’t being disrepectful to anybody we play or belittle any competition, but Tuesday night’s game gives us the opportunity to rotate our squad.”

Having played Loughgall four times last season in the Bluefin Sport Championship - ’Stute winning three and the Villagers winning once - McLaughlin knows his side are going to have a tough evening.

However Loughgall have had a difficult start this campaign, as they have only picked up one point from their opening three games, nevertheless they narrowly loss 3-2 to title favourites Larne.

That loss to the big spending Inver Park men would have been a sort blow to Dean Smith’s side, as their Achilles heel of conceding late-on came back to haunt them, as Paul Finnegan scored in the 94th minute, to seal Larne’s last gasp 3-2 victory at Lakeview Park.

In fairness to Loughgall they have played the three title contenders, as they drew 1-1 with Portadown on the opening night. before losing 2-1 at Ballyclare Comrades in their second outing of the season, conceding two goals in the final five minutes.

Regardless of their current form, the ’Stute boss believes the Lakeview Park men will come to the Brandywell with nothing to lose.

“Loughgall are a good physical side, I know Dean Smith really well, I know he’s a good fella, who has build up a good squad this season,” he added.

“Here’s hoping they do well in the Championship this season, because he deserves it, as he works hard at what he does, but from our point of view we are at home and that means we have a chance to progress.

“However our main thing will be to protect our players who are struggling with knocks and niggles; so yes while we want to progress, we also need to make sure everyone is fit for Saturday’s big league game against Dungannon Swifts,” concluded the ’Stute boss.