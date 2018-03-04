IRISH CUP: Loughgall's Dean Smith and Dale Montgomery looking forward to semi-final draw

Loughgall manager Dean Smith said the club's famous Irish Cup win over Glenavon was recognition of the hard work and dedication of those behind the scenes at Lakeview Park.

Looking forward to a semi-final game, a delighted Smith said, “This is fantastic recognition for our football club. The players obviously put in a tremendous amount of effort but this was for everybody behind the so hard off the pitch.

Loughgall's Dale Montgomery celebrates after the win over Glenavon

“When you're a player you come to training twice a week and play on a Saturday but, for me as the manager, I see all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes and that's recognition for all those people.”

Praising the Glenavon fans who cleared the snow to ensure the fixture would go ahead, he added that he couldn't watch Gary Liggett's missed penalty but was pleased they weren't made to regret it

“For us it was all about trying to stamp our authority and play our game – we like to get it on the deck and thankfully today it worked,” he said. “I I didn't even watch the penalty, so didn't know if he missed or it was saved. But we scored at a great time straight after it and then grabbed the second one at the right time again. Our defending at times was fantastic at times too.

“I don't care who we get in the semi-final. Without a doubt, we'd have taken that before the game but from here on in we'll just enjoy it.”

Dale Montgomery, who scored the first goal, is hoping that the result can lead to bigger and better things for the club.

The 27-year-old right back played in the Premiership for Glenavon and he would love a return to the top division with the Lakeview Park club.

We had nothing to lose and came here, played our hearts out and got the result. I've played at Premiership level before and would like to get back there. The faith Dean has put in me and the rest of the players to go and express ourselves ever week is great. I've every faith in myself to get back in the Premiership and obviously I would love to do that with Loughgall.”