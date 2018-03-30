IRISH CUP: Loughgall villagers on verge of history under Dean Smith

A combination of preparation and pride may, once again, prove the winning formula for underdogs Loughgall in this season’s Irish Cup adventure.

Past knockout triumphs over top-flight Ards and Glenavon were built on the foundations of pre-match planning and on-the-pitch team spirit.

Now Loughgall boss Dean Smith is aiming for another example of that against-all-odds success when his players step out at The Oval against Cliftonville.

“Some of our players have probably never even played at The Oval so that puts it into context in terms of how big an occasion the semi-final is for our club,” said Smith. “But that is why we put so much into the preparations in the hope that time spent can help turn the tables against a club like Cliftonville.

“We want to try and get the balance right between specific work for this semi-final and also keeping the routine as normal as possible.

“Different players cope with situations in different ways and some may be nervous, others get louder, maybe another goes quiet.

“We want to give them as much information as we can so that, when it comes down to the day, each individual can focus on his own preparations but in the knowledge they’ve got an insight into the opposition.”

That attention-to-detail attitude helped Loughgall produce key past performances on the path to the semi-final showpiece against Cliftonville.

“Confidence comes into play and we had gameplans for Ards and Glenavon so must feel a similar approach can work,” said Smith, who lost an Irish Cup semi-final at The Oval in his playing days. “We want to leave as little as possible to chance so our players will know what to expect from Cliftonville on the day, to the best of our ability.

“That hard work is my job as manager and the role of the coaching team of course but we just want to be in a position to help the players relax.

“We want them to be able to walk out on Saturday and go head-to-head with Cliftonville treating it like another game of football, not that it’s a Premiership high-profile player.

“We have done the same over the past few seasons when it comes to the Irish Cup, in terms of breakfast together at the club to help you relax.”

Loughgall stand one game away from creating club history with a landmark first Irish Cup final appearance since the formation of the country club.

“We will respect the fact that Cliftonville are a Premiership club and we are in the Championship for a reason, with all due respect to our players,” said Smith. “We need to surpass Cliftonville in all departments and the reality is neither club will go into the match in need of motivation given the rewards.

“Cliftonville can blow away any side at any level and they have proven that in the past, with a frightening front four the best in the league for me but also a fantastic squad.

“Barry Gray will have his side ready for us but our ambition must be to go out, give it our best and try to cause Cliftonville problems.

“These is a great buzz around the club leading up to the semi-final and it means so much to so many people.

“There are so many good people around this club. from top to bottom it is about the hard work that goes on behind the scenes.

“Days like Saturday at The Oval give us a chance to repay that dedication and give something special back to the people around the club.

“We have had a joke around the club that it is one win away from a new suit for everyone, never mind talk of a cup final.”