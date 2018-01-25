IRISH LEAGUE: Dergview inspection could impact Larne, Loughgall and Portadown games

Weather issues could create significant disruption to the Bluefin Sport Championship’s race towards securing post-split top-six spots.

Northern Ireland Football League officials have been forced into a revised fixture schedule for the final games that could include a major reshuffle - and extension of key dates to next week including Portadown’s home match with Larne.

The outcome of that charge towards the coveted top six is set to hang in the balance of today’s (Thursday’s) afternoon pitch inspection at Dergview.

The Castlederg venue is set to stage Loughgall’s crucial game with Dergview - with the two clubs tackling this evening’s fixture at the third attempt following postponements last weekend and on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the fixture, Loughgall and Larne sit locked on 28 points apiece in the battle to make the top six, with the latter next visiting Portadown but the former with dates against Dergview and PSNI before the split.

The pitch inspection would dictate if Saturday could finalise the post-split placings.

Another postponement at Dergview would force NIFL to reschedule Loughgall’s visit to Castlederg for Saturday.

Lurgan Celtic’s trip to tackle Harland and Wolff Welders would stay in the weekend slot, alongside Institute’s home match with Newry City AFC.

However, the remaining games planned for Saturday - Portadown v Larne, Loughgall v PSNI, Ballyclare Comrades v Knockbreda and Dergview v Limavady United - would move to Tuesday night.

“We aim to have a decision by around 3 o’clock on Thursday afternoon regarding the Dergview game with Loughgall,” said NIFL managing director Andrew Johnston on Wednesday evening. “It is about trying to protect the integrity of the Championship and an appreciation of how fixtures would impact on the top-six placings.

“It remains an outline of a plan that is subject to change depending on developments.

“Our goal is to prove fair to all involved so no side has an advantage over another.”

The green light to Loughgall’s proposed test at Dergview would result in PSNI visiting Lakeview Park on Saturday.

Portadown’s match with Larne would remain at Shamrock Park on Saturday - with all Championship games over the weekend to start at 2 o’clock.