IRISH LEAGUE: Niall Currie’s call for Portadown players to ‘step up’

Portadown manager Niall Currie is calling on his under-performing players to ‘step up’ - or risk a January exit.

The Ports face two home games within five days thanks to Bluefin Sport Championship dates against Lurgan Celtic tomorrow (Saturday) and Dergview (Wednesday).

Currie wants everyone around the club to embrace the opportunity to enter a Boxing Day derby trip to Loughgall with full points.

However, with plans in place to strengthen during the New Year transfer window, Currie accepts time is running out for players to protect careers at Shamrock Park.

“Six points can change everything,” said Currie. “No-one is hiding away from the fact we are in a position now in which wins are more important than ever, because of the points dropped so far.

“Our record at home has been poor and we know the need to eradicate the number of goals conceded from set-pieces and also prove more clinical with the chances we create.

“Now is the time for the players to step up as we have a great chance over the next few games to go into January in an improved position.

“Our situation has not come down to a lack of effort but a manager also never changes a squad if everything is going well and we have to be honest.

“We had to rebuild our squad in the summer but made signings we still beleive can help the club meet our goals.

“But this current situation cannot go on and we do not want the players weighed down with the expectation but they must also accept they need to rise to meet what it means to be at Portadown.”

Kick-off on Saturday will be 3 o’clock - and 8 o’clock next Wednesday.