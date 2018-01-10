IRISH LEAGUE: Owens upbeat for Ports test

Limavady United manager Paul Owens believes his side just need a change of luck.

The Roesiders suffered their sixth defeat in a row at Dungannon Swifts, on Saturday, but Owens (pictured) was a lot more pleased his squad’s all- round display.

In fact, he’s hoping they can finally stop the rot at home to Portadown this Saturday (KO 3pm).

“It’s been well documented that we have had a difficult time in terms of results these last five or six weeks, but I have to praise the players because we had a good sit down and everybody realised that he has been a wee bit below-par both on and off the pitch,” he explained.

“I’m just hoping we have turned the corner and that wee bit of competition and drive will help us and we get that little bit of luck or breaking ball.

“Last week at training everybody took part in both days and although we didn’t get the result, there was a wee bit of grit and determination to get us out of this poor run of form.

“There’s no-one feeling sorry for themselves, everyone seems to be willing to roll the sleeves up and it will be the same again this week for the Portadown game.

“I trained them hard last week and everyone knows that’s the way we have to continue.

“The numbers were up and there was no soft excuses, which there has been over the last few weeks, so hopefully come Saturday, we’ll be in a better to try and get result.”

Both new signings Zach Barr and Aaron Canning made their debuts at Stangmore Park last weekend and although the big striker picked up a shin injury, Owens expects him to be fit for the Ports game.

“Zach collided with the goalkeeper and got a deep cut around the shin bone, but he assures me that he’s going to be OK,” he added.

“I thought he would needed stitches but he doesn’t think so. He was laying with a ice-pack on Sunday and he said he’ll be OK for training this week.”