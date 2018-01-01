IRISH LEAGUE: Stewart calling on past personal glory to help Larne build a bright future

Thomas Stewart is keen to call on past personal glory to help Larne build a bright future.

The ambitious Bluefin Sport Championship club’s latest high-profile signing confirmed his switch to Inver Park on Saturday.

Striker Stewart can reflect on medals and moments to savour from a career which has taken the Portadown-born player to a double-figure tally of clubs across nine different nations.

Stewart found the net in September’s EA Sports Cup final victory for Dundalk, adding to a roll of honour for the 31-year-old that includes silverware with Linfield, Derry City, Shamrock Rovers and Sacramento Republic.

“It’s a new chapter and new challenge,” said Stewart on the official club website. “The club is trying to do big things and I want to play my part.

“At Linfield I won quite a lot in a short space of time, I had some success at Derry city and my time at Shamrock Rovers was very successful.

“At Sacramento Republic it was a new club and it is exciting to be involved with something ambitious and exciting starting out now with Larne.

“The challenge is to win things with Larne and we know it is going to take a lot of hard work and effort by everyone.

“I think across my career I have taken opportunities when something has come up and now bring experience.

“I have won quite a lot so bring that here and, after talking to everyone, you can see Larne is a club craving trophies.

“There is ambition to go on to the higher level and that is something I share so we all just want to keep the heads down, continue working and see where it takes us.

“Not too long ago the club was at the wrong end of the table so it is brilliant for the lads.

“I will need a couple of weeks to get up to speed.

“I want to go out firing on all cylinders but have to be careful not to go too fast too soon.”

Stewart marks the sixth signing by manager Tiernan Lynch for Larne’s January transfer window work.