IRISH LEAGUE: Tipton’s delight as Warrenpoint Town sign former Portadown captain O’Hara

Warrenpoint Town manager Matthew Tipton has turned to veteran defender Keith O’Hara in a bid to bolster the club’s top-flight experience.

The 36-year-old O’Hara has been training with Warrenpoint since leaving a management position earlier this season at Mid-Ulster Football League outfit Rectory Rangers.

O’Hara’s 20-year spell at Portadown included sharing a changing room with Tipton and Town assistant manager David Miskelly - plus current Warrenpoint players Darren Murray, Sean Mackle, Neil McCafferty and Jordan Lyttle.

“We simply do not have anyone who can match the experience Keith offers,” said Tipton. “The average age of our backline in recent weeks has been 21 years old.

“Keith can certainly still do a job for us as a player as well as bringing a lot off the pitch.

“We have been looking for someone with those qualities since the summer, so are delighted to get the deal done.”

Warrenpoint sit on 14 points from 23 games following promotion to the Danske Bank Premiership as Championship champions.

l Sky Sports have confirmed a live broadcast of the Danske Bank Premiership game between Cliftonville and Glenavon at Solitude on Monday, January 29. As a result, Cliftonville’s match against Ballinamallard United has been switched from January 27 to January 26.