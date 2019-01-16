Linfield's Robert Garrett joins Glenavon

Glenavon have signed midfielder Robert Garrett on a two and half year deal from Linfield.

In recent weeks the Lurgan Blues have loss midfield duo Mark Sykes and Ben Doherty to Oxford United and Coleraine respectively, so the addition of Garrett will bolster their squad.

“Robert is a player I tried to sign when he left Portadown to re-join Linfield in 2017,” boss Gary Hamilton told Glenavon FC website.

“I’m delighted to get him over the line. He’s a guy with massive experience of this league and thankfully, now we’ve got him, I think he’ll add to us and be a big lift around the club which we need at this minute in time.

"Hopefully he will go on and perform they way I know he can.”