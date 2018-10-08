NORTHERN IRELAND: Declan Dunne call-up leads to date change for Newry City tie with Portadown

Declan Dunne’s international selection has led to the postponement of the midweek BetMcLean League Cup third-round tie between Newry City AFC and Portadown.

Originally scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday), competition officials have confirmed a fresh date of Tuesday, October 30 as a result of Dunne’s call-up to the Northern Ireland squad for the under 21s’ European Championship qualifying fixtures against Iceland and Slovakia.

Northern Ireland tackle Iceland away on Thursday, October 11 then host Slovakia at the National Stadium next Tuesday (October 16).

The revised BetMcLean League Cup draw is as follows: (October 9) - Ballymena United v H&W Welders, Cliftonville v Carrick Rangers, Crusaders v Ballinamallard United, Dergview v Ards, Warrenpoint Town v Dungannon Swifts; (October 30) - Glentoran v Coleraine, Linfield v Institute, Newry City v Portadown.

The quarter-final draw is planned for Saturday, October 13 at 5.30.