HOW IT HAPPENED: Carrick Rangers 1 Portadown 0

F-T: Carrick Rangers 1 Portadown 0

94: Bonis' header just over the bar in the closing moments

93: SUB (Carrick) - Kalla on for Cherry

91: SUB (Carrick) - Mulholland on for Nixon

88: SUB (Carrick) - Millar on for Kelly

84: SUB (Portadown) - Glenfield on for McLeod

82: Ruddy and Salley combine down the left and the ball into the box is met by McLeod on the run but his shot fails to trouble Skeet

73: SUB (Portadown) - Anderson on for Conaty

58: SUB (Portadown) - Salley on for Tipton

52: Brilliant ball by Anderson to find the surging run into the box of Tilney but his left-foot finish lacks conviction

50: GOAL - Carrick Rangers 1 (Surgenor) Portadown 0

Surgenor scores from the penalty spot after a foul on Gibson by Barr

46: SUB (Portadown) - Jackson on for McCallum

H-T: Carrick Rangers 0 Portadown 0

48: Chance in the final seconds of the first half as a shot breaks towards Surgenor but Barr reacts to smother the loose ball

40: Good work by Cherry to retain possession under pressure and find Kelly, with the resultant shot saved by Barr

22: Carrick have a goal ruled out for offside

20: Great chance for Portadown to break the deadlock as Conaty gets in behind and slips a low pass across but Bonis, at a stretch, can only steer the ball on to the post

13: Warde's free-kick delivery from deep in behind the Carrick backline but Skeet out quickly to close down the space as three Portadown players move to attack the ball

9: Teggart with a fine long-range strike which has Skeet at full stretch but it hits off the frame of the goal - a quality save if the goalkeeper got a touch on it...a quality strike either way

8: Cherry with another effort from distance - but Barr is behind it

7: Brilliant angled ball from wide on the right by Bonis sends Teggart racing towards goal but Forsythe tracks across to gain a key touch

5: Tipton keeps the ball alive in the box but McLeod's acrobatic effort is straight at Skeet

1: Barr's first touch of Premiership football is a clearance which drops for Cherry just inside the Portadown half but his attempt from distance proves wide

CARRICK RANGERS: Skeet, Surgenor, Ervin, Forsythe, E.Kelly, Cherry, Nixon, Glendinning, Gibson, Tilney, Anderson.

Subs: Shields, Kalla, Mulholland, McGimpsey, Millar, Buchanan-Rolleston.

PORTADOWN: Barr, Hall, Ruddy, McCallum, Finnegan, Tipton, Bonis, Conaty, Teggart, McLeod, Warde.

Subs: Doherty, Salley, Anderson, Jackson, Kerr, Glenfield, Murphy.