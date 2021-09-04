Matthew Tipton embracing ever-changing Premiership landscape

Now the former striker and current Portadown boss is relishing the latest tactical challenge with the visit this weekend to Shamrock Park of Larne.

Having picked up a point from the Mid-Ulster derby against Glenavon, the Ports suffered a midweek setback in a 4-0 loss to Crusaders.

Now Larne arrive in town posing an alternative threat which Tipton considers an exciting evolution of the Irish League landscape.

Portadown manager Matthew Tipton. Pic by Pacemaker.

“I’ve now been over in the Irish League for more than a decade and there’s certainly been a shift tactically,” said Tipton. “Back when I first arrived it was pretty much 4-4-2 across the board, now you see a wide variety of formations and most clubs can switch between a few different set-ups.

“So that’s the added challenge now across the Irish League, it’s not as black and white.

“We’ve faced Glenavon and Crusaders over the first two games and now a different challenge this weekend with Larne.

“It’s our job to prepare for those different tests and try to find a way to exploit what weaknesses we can see in the opposition.”

The midweek defeat to Crusaders served as a reminder of the small margins in Premiership football.

“I was happy with 90 per cent of our performance on Tuesday but the 10 per cent cost us the game,” said Tipton. “Individual errors have been a rarity but we conceded sloppy goals as a result against Crusaders down to those lapses.

“We’ve not yet been able to impose our attacking game in the way I want but on Tuesday it was also a case of 10 players missing.

“But, really, it often comes down to the mental challenge more than something like a fitness issue.

“If you stop tracking a runner it’s generally a result of dropping focus more than something physical and in the midweek defeat we suffered off those individual issues.

“But it’s over with and we now draw a line under the result but see what we can learn from any mistakes.”

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.