NIFL Championship fixtures revealed

An eagerly anticipated Championship season will be too tight to call in the race for promotion to the top-flight, as the second-tier resumes after a 16-month hiatus.

The NIFL Championship format returns to the 38 game season structure and in mirroring the Danske Bank Premiership the league will split into two sections following matchday 33 for the remaining five games.

It’s one up and one down automatically with promotion and relegation playoffs in store for the teams in second and eleventh respectively, come May.

The season win begin on Saturday 7 August. PICTURE: David Cavan

The opening gameweek is only five weeks away and it kicks off a busy month of action with five rounds of NIFL Championship games coming thick and fast in August.

Institute begin their campaign with a North West derby at Dergview, on Saturday, August 7th.

Annagh United will finally sample Championship football after a long wait with the visit of Ards and there is an all-city clash at The Dub between Queen’s University and HW Welders.

In the other games its Ballyclare – Ballinamallard at Dixon Park, Dundela travel to Loughgall and Newry City host Knockbreda.

Full fixture list available hereNIFL Championship - Matchday One - Saturday 7 August 2021

Annagh United v Ards

Ballyclare Comrades v Ballinamallard United

Dergview v Institute

Loughgall v Dundela

Newry City v Knockbreda