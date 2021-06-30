Portadown goalkeeper signing’s ‘presence and desire’ key for Matthew Tipton

The Ports boss will have Harry Doherty on board at Shamrock Park - with the former Republic of Ireland youth international familiar to Irish League fans thanks to previous spells at Crusaders and Carrick Rangers.

“I’m really happy to get the deal done and just can’t wait to the new season now,” Doherty told the official club website. “Really looking forward to meeting up with the team and hope to hit the ground running.”

The 25-year-old moved to England from Donegal’s Cockhill Celtic as a teenager and was with Charlton Athletic and Brighton and Hove Albion before returning home.

Portadown manager Matthew Tipton. Pic by Pacemaker.

He left League of Ireland side Finn Harps in 2016 to join Carrick and went to win an Irish Cup medal during victory for the Crues over Ballinamallard United.

“Really pleased to get the signing of Harry over the line,” said Tipton on the official club website. “He’s a goalkeeper I’ve admired over the last few years and after him taking a year out I’m delighted that he’s chosen us to continue his career again.

“I feel he can bring us a good presence and a desire to push us on.”

