Portadown reveal new playing kits

The home kit follows traditional lines of red with a white trim while the bespoke away strip is yellow with a fetching red pinstripe. Both kits feature the traditional Adidas three stripes.

Fans will be able to purchase the kits from this Saturday, July 10.

"Once again the high quality Adidas teamwear links up with Portadown FC through McKeevers Sports and have delivered a fantastic set of kits for the Ports players to wear during the upcoming season," a club spokesperson said.

The new Portadown FC kits

"The home shirt is a classic Portadown red with a sleeve mesh overlap on top of the famous 3 stripes and a white trim V Neck.

"The away shirt this year goes back to Yellow with Red trim and is from the MiTeam range of Adidas, which has been made specifically for Portadown FC.

"The red pinstripe sets this shirt apart and coupled with the red shoulders, looks set to be a real fan favourite.

"Both kits will be on sale in limited numbers from Shamrock Park on Saturday 10th July between 10am – 12pm but it is recommended you arrive early as stock is expected to sell quickly."

Kit prices are as follows:

Home Shirt - Adult £45; Junior £42; Youth £39