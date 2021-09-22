Tributes paid following sudden death of former Ports player

Commenting on the Facebook page Portadown FC said: “We’re saddened to learn of the sudden passing of ex-player Kevin McKeever

“‘Tree’ as Kevin was affectionately known by Ports fans played for PFC between 1987 and 1993 making 189 appearances and was part of the 89/90 and 90/91 title winning squad.

“Condolences to Kevin’s family & friends.”

Derry City Football Club also paid tribute to their former player.

He made his debut for the Candystripes in their very first league game – a 1-1 draw against EMFA at Buckley Park in October 1985.

A lifelong civil servant, Kevin also worked for many years in Crown Buildings Londonderry alongside his great friend and former Finn Harps skipper, Marty Gallagher.