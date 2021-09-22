Tributes paid following sudden death of former Ports player
Tributes have been paid to a former Portadown FC player who passed away this week.
Commenting on the Facebook page Portadown FC said: “We’re saddened to learn of the sudden passing of ex-player Kevin McKeever
“‘Tree’ as Kevin was affectionately known by Ports fans played for PFC between 1987 and 1993 making 189 appearances and was part of the 89/90 and 90/91 title winning squad.
“Condolences to Kevin’s family & friends.”
Derry City Football Club also paid tribute to their former player.
He made his debut for the Candystripes in their very first league game – a 1-1 draw against EMFA at Buckley Park in October 1985.
A lifelong civil servant, Kevin also worked for many years in Crown Buildings Londonderry alongside his great friend and former Finn Harps skipper, Marty Gallagher.
The club said: “Kevin remained a hugely popular figure not just around the club, but in the city generally, and his untimely death will be sorely felt throughout. The deepest sympathies of everyone at Derry City FC go out to the entire family circle”.