Oktoberfest returns to club but on a smaller scale this year

Previous ‘Oktoberfests’ have proved hugely popular with supporters, with the last one taking place in 2019 following previous successful incarnations in 2016 and 2017.

This Saturday’s event will be on a smaller scale than previous ‘Oktoberfests’, however, there will still be plenty from around the world to sample as well as special promotions and music.

Gates are open from 12:30pm

Editor’s message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.