Oktoberfest returns to club but on a smaller scale this year
This Saturday (October 16) sees the return of the Portadown Football Club’s ‘Oktoberfest’ event at Shamrock Park when they take on Ballymena United in the Danske Bank Premiership (KO 3pm).
Previous ‘Oktoberfests’ have proved hugely popular with supporters, with the last one taking place in 2019 following previous successful incarnations in 2016 and 2017.
This Saturday’s event will be on a smaller scale than previous ‘Oktoberfests’, however, there will still be plenty from around the world to sample as well as special promotions and music.
Gates are open from 12:30pm
Editor’s message:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.