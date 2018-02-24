PORTADOWN: Chairman confirms Niall Currie replacement

Portadown chairman Ronnie Stinson and his Board of Directors have moved quickly to fill the void left by Niall Currie’s departure.

Currie left the club - by mutual agreement according to Stinson - following a scoreless draw with Harland and Wolff Welders.

It marked the end of a 14-month spell in charge of his hometown club by Currie, a winner of four previous second-tier league titles with Loughgall and Ards.

And Stinson confirmed first-team coach Trevor Williamson has agreed to step in to handle senior affairs in the aftermath of Currie’s exit.

The Ports’ struggles to impress across the Bluefin Sport Championship campaign forced Stinson and club officials to make the difficult decision.

“It was not an easy choice but one we felt we had to make for the good of the club,” said Stinson in an exclusive Johnston Press interview. “We have asked Trevor to step in but will discuss the next stage over the coming days.

“We still feel a promotion place is a possibility over the remaining league games.

“We wish Niall every success in the future and thank him for his efforts.”

Currie’s assistant manager, Jay Willis, has also left the club along with a backroom team of coach John Bailie and goalkeeper coach Lee Wilson.