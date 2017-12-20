VIDEO: Portadown’s Fra Brennan looks ahead to Dergview date and back on Lurgan Celtic success

Fra Brennan helped Portadown record the club’s biggest win of the Bluefin Sport Championship campaign with a 6-0 success over struggling Lurgan Celtic on Saturday.

The Ports defender and his team-mates will be aiming to carry that momentum into tonight’s home date with Dergview at Shamrock Park.

Fra Brennan

Brennan took time out of the weekend’s post-match celebrations to reflect on the early-season issues which have disrupted the expected Portadown push for promotion and hopes for a strong second half to the season.

