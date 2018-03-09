PORTADOWN: Matthew Tipton relishing home debut for first game as manager

Matthew Tipton will walk out tonight (Friday) under the Shamrock Park floodlights for his first test as Portadown manager.

Tipton signed off his short but successful spell as a Portadown striker in 2012 as the hat-trick hero towards securing runners-up spot in the senior standings.

Now he is charged with a return to those top-flight delights from the manager’s hot seat.

The former Warrenpoint Town boss will aim to cap a first full week back at Portadown with victory over Bluefin Sport Championship leaders Institute.

The first of four consecutive home fixtures offers Tipton an opportunity to turn the fans’ positive response into a points reward.

Rescheduled games now present Tipton’s Ports with home dates against Institute, Loughgall, Newry City AFC and Ballyclare Comrades before closing out the campaign with a treble of road tests.

“We cannot wait for our first game and it is exciting,” said Tipton, who will have former Ports goalkeeper David Miskelly as his assistant manager, plus past third-team coach Chris Wright on the backroom staff. “I have been planning and thinking about how everything could go on Friday night.

“That sense of excitement is how it should be of course, we are giving everything towards the challenge.

“We want the players to go out at home and play with confidence and express that ability,

“With four home games now in a row it is a chance to go out in front of our own fans and show something.

“I am grateful for the support so far from everyone since taking on the job but I am realistic and accept it always comes down to results and winning in the right manner.

“I would not be at Portadown if I did not feel I can achieve those targets and this run of fixtures gives us the chance to hit the ground running.

“I do not make claims about what will happen but want us to deliver the work from training into matchdays.

“These final league games are a job interview for the players in many regards but there is no pressure from me as long as they are trying the right things.

“We are not asking anyone to do something they cannot so it is about being positive and enjoying it.

“We are looking at the bigger picture and planning towards that but the immediate aim is to enjoy matchdays off the back of the confidence we gain from training.

“My job then as manager is to get more out of the players than what they have delivered to date, based on results.

“I know from my time as a Portadown player what the fans’ support can do but we have a responsibility to give something back.”

Kick-off will be 7.45.