PORTADOWN: Matthew Tipton sets out long-term vision for Shamrock Park club

Matthew Tipton has turned full focus to his future - both short-term and long-term - as Portadown manager following a frantic 24-hour period which started with a final fixture in charge of Warrenpoint Town.

Tipton, a former Ports player, returned to Shamrock Park on Wednesday the day after game for Warrenpoint against Glentoran in the Danske Bank Premiership signalled the end of his successful first spell in management.

“We will use the rest of this season to assess the players ahead of putting our future plans in place this summer,” said Tipton. “This is still one of the biggest clubs in the Irish League and I do not want to make promises other than a commitment to working as hard as possible towards getting Portadown back to the standing we all know it deserves.

“I know from first-hand experience as a player what this club means to people and certainly the continued backing of the fans will be crucial.

“I have always had an affinity with the club since my playing days but my assistant, David Miskelly, was here for 12 years and the first-team coach, Chris Wright, had great success with the club’s thirds, plus I have so much respect for Trevor Williamson’s knowledge as a coach and link with the youth.

“A contract of over two years allows the chance for us all to put those small steps in place and my background in youth coaching gives me an awareness of just how strong that area is for Portadown.

“I am aware there is stability off the field but there is no short-term fix and it is about building something in the right way so we can sustain that over time.

“Everyone is working off the same page.”

His appointment arrived in the aftermath of Niall Currie’s weekend dismissal after 14 months in charge.

Tipton’s first game in charge could be home to Newry City AFC on Friday.