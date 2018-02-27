PORTADOWN: Niall Henderson highlights players’ role in Niall Currie sacking

Portadown captain Niall Henderson is calling for a greater collective end product in the aftermath of Niall Currie’s exit.

Henderson, who was handed the Shamrock Park skipper’s armband by Currie, accepted the role of the players’ below-par performance levels towards the end of a 14-month period in the manager’s hot seat on Saturday.

“It was a tough weekend as nine times out of 10 if a manager loses his job then it is down to the players,” said the experienced Henderson. “This season has simply not been good enough on the pitch and any manager or coach can only do so much up until we players cross the white line every matchday.

“We have let down the manager, plus the directors and supporters, as the backing has been total from everyone else.

“As players we have given very little back to repay that support.

“You see at our games how the fans have turned out in numbers and at away fixtures we can outnumber the home fans by a ratio of three-to-one or four-to-one.

“Put simply, our form has to be better and should have been better.

“Niall gave his all and we need to accept our part in letting everyone down.”

First-team coach Trevor Williamson accepted control of training on Monday night with support from Henderson and Kyle Neill as senior players.

“Now the focus has to be on the next game, no matter who has gone or who might be coming in,” said Henderson. “We have to believe that we can still achieve promotion and that the season is not over.

“Personally, I have always embraced the pressure of playing at a big club as it is what you should aspire to within your career.

“We now have seven games left to get promotion and now is the time to put aside any fear and grab the opportunity.

“Past performances have left us without any more room for error.”