Portadown: Ryan Carmichael and Callum Ferris called up for Northern Ireland’s Centenary Shield squad

Portadown players Ryan Carmichael and Callum Ferris have received international recognition with selection for Northern Ireland under 18s’ Centenary Shield schoolboys squad.

The two teenagers were called up ahead of the opening clash on Thursday against Scotland at Crusaders’ Seaview venue in Belfast.

Frankie Wilson’s 20-strong squad also includes Ruadhan McKenna, the former Portadown goalkeeper now at Cliftonville.

Northern Ireland visit Wales on Thursday, March 14 and England on Friday, April 5 before closing out the campaign at Queen’s University’s The Dub against Republic of Ireland on Thursday, April 18.

NORTHERN IRELAND: Ruadhan McKenna, Paul McLaughlin, Jamie Glover, Josh Largo-Ellis, Malachy Smith, Ruari O’Hare, Patrick Burns, Callum McVeigh, Lewis McGarvey, Andrew Whiteside, Jack Bradley, Trai Hume, Jake Corbett, Liam Hassin, Sam Robb, Ryan Carmichael, Ethan Wynne, Calvin McCurry, Callum Ferris, Josh McGreevy.