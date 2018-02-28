PORTADOWN: Talks open with Matthew Tipton over manager’s job

Portadown officials have opened negotiations with Matthew Tipton over the vacant manager’s position at Shamrock Park.

An approach was made to Warrenpoint Town by Portadown earlier this week requesting permission for formal talks with Tipton.

With Warrenpoint scheduled to face Glentoran at the Oval on Tuesday evening, Portadown offered out of respect to then delay any official contact until after that match.

A successful face-to-face meeting between the former Ports player and club officials would lead to Tipton holding his first training session at Shamrock Park on Wednesday evening.

The Board of Directors took the decision to sack Niall Currie on Saturday in the aftermath of a scoreless Bluefin Sport Championship draw at home to Harland and Wolff Welders that left the Ports seven points off the final promotion play-off position.

Interest in the Portadown job has come from various experienced candidates with Irish League connections or in the Republic of Ireland.

Directors would be hoping for a boost to the home gate on Friday night with the appointment of Tipton - and positive impact on the pitch - as Portadown tackle Newry City AFC.

Tipton, who won the last campaign’s Championship title in his first season of management, finished his sole full playing season at Shamrock Park as the club’s leading scorer in 2011/12.

He has remained popular within large sections of the Ports fanbase and was previously linked to the manager’s position in the past.

Links to his former club extend to goalkeeper David Miskelly as Warrenpoint Town assistant and coach Chris Wright, the latter a past Ports third-team boss.