South Africa international goalkeeper on board at Portadown

The Danske Bank Premiership club previously enjoyed great success between the posts with America’s Bobby Edwards over the 2019/20 season and manager Matthew Tipton is relishing the arrival of Barr.

Barr - who has represented South Africa at international level across the under 17s, under 20s and under 23s - will compete for the number one role with another summer signing in Harry Doherty.

“I’m really pleased and excited...it’s no secret that we were looking for two goalkeepers this summer and now that Jethren’s deal is complete I’m more than satisfied with our work in that department this summer,” said Tipton on the official Portadown website. “Harry has obviously come in and has been performing very well.

Portadown manager Matthew Tipton.

“What I wanted all along was two goalkeepers who could and will challenge each other for the number one shirt so when the opportunity to get Jethren in arose it was one we jumped on.

“He comes to us with a very high pedigree having played in the South Africa Premier League from the age of 17 and represented South Africa at youth level all the way up to u23.

“With Jethren holding a UK passport that was a massive bonus for us as everyone knows the market for goalkeepers within Northern Ireland is very slim currently.”

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.