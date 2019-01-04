Tennent’s Irish Cup: Check out our selected previews

The fifth round ties in this season’s Tennent’s Irish Cup will be staged on Saturday.

With 16 ties to choose from there is sure to be plenty of action across the Province with the smaller clubs hoping to pull off a giant killing act.

Tie of the round is the all Premiership tie at Seaview between Crusaders and Glentoran. In other all Premiership games, Dungnanon Swifts go to Cliftonville and Insitute host Warrenpoint Town.

Cup holders Coleraine open the defence of the trophy they won after a 3-1 success against Cliftonville last May with a tricky home game against Championship side Harland & Wolff Welders.

And runaway Bluefin Sport Championship leaders, Larne, will fancy having a real go at home against Premiership side Newry City.

Check out our previews:

Cliftonville v Dungannon Swifts

Crusaders v Glentoran



Coleraine v H & W Welders



Larne v Newry City



Portadown v Abbey Villa



Loughgall v Crumlin Star



Institute v Warrenpoint Town



Linfield v Ballyclare



Glenavon v Rosemount Rec











