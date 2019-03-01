VIDEO: Chris Wright celebrates success of first-ever Portadown FC 'pop up' youth camp at Shamrock Park

Portadown Football Club community development officer Chris Wright recently staged the first-ever 'pop up' coaching camp for children.
Held at Shamrock Park, home of the Bluefin Sport Championship club, the one-day event attracted a capacity attendance.
Following on from previous camps at Clounagh Junior High School, the 'pop up' session marked a first at Shamrock Park following Wright's appointment last September.
For further information on future projects organised by Chris Wright as part of Portadown's community development work contact 077393414745 or e-mail chris.wright@portadownfc.com.