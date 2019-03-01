VIDEO: Chris Wright celebrates success of first-ever Portadown FC 'pop up' youth camp at Shamrock Park

Portadown Football Club community development officer Chris Wright recently staged the first-ever 'pop up' coaching camp for children.

Held at Shamrock Park, home of the Bluefin Sport Championship club, the one-day event attracted a capacity attendance.

Children at Shamrock Park following the first-ever 'pop up' coaching camp organised by Portadown Football Club under community development officer Chris Wright.

Following on from previous camps at Clounagh Junior High School, the 'pop up' session marked a first at Shamrock Park following Wright's appointment last September.

For further information on future projects organised by Chris Wright as part of Portadown's community development work contact 077393414745 or e-mail chris.wright@portadownfc.com.