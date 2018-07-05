VIDEO: George Richardson memorial tournament in tribute to Irish League 'legend'

A special memorial tournament in honour of an Irish League football favourite will kick off this weekend in Portadown.

George 'Geordie' Richardson was a lifelong Ports supporter who spent over three decades as team attendant with his hometown club.

At Shamrock Park in the Geordie Richardson Boot Room are, from left, Matthew Tipton (Portadown), Nigel Richardson, Jake Richardson (Hanover), Darren Richardson, Ciaran McGurgan (Annagh United), Steven Hyndes (Hanover) and Graeme Steenson (Tandragee Rovers).

Widespread tributes following his passing in December 2017 recognised a deep dedication, professionalism and passion for Portadown and the game overall.

In recognition of that devotion, Portadown invited Annagh United, Hanover and Tandragee Rovers to participate this summer across the inaugural George Richardson Memorial Cup.

The first game takes place on Saturday,July 7 at Brownstown Park between Portadown and Hanover from 3 o'clock. Admission will be free but fans are reminded of a bucket collection in aid of Craigavon Area Hospital.

To help launch the tournament, representatives of the four clubs met at Shamrock Park this week in the Geordie Richardson Boot Room to discuss the summer competition and honour a man described as "a legend" within Irish League circles.

Portadown manager Matthew Tipton, Annagh United boss Ciaran McGurgan, Tandragee Rovers first-team coach Graeme Steenson and Hanover player Jake Richardson - the latter a grandson of the honouree - took time to acknowledge the importance of the tournament.

The full fixtures are as follows: Hanover v Portadown (July 7), Tandragee Rovers v Portadown (July 10), Tandragee Rovers v Hanover (July 17), Annagh United v Portadown (July 21), Annagh United v Hanover (July 24), Tandragee Rovers v Annagh United (July 28).