Hanover secured a first Bob Radcliffe Cup final success in club history on Boxing Day thanks to a 3-0 defeat of Valley Rangers.

Goals by Regan McIlveen, Adam White and Justin Bradley wrapped up the festive showpiece at Stangmore Park in favour of the Portadown-based club.

Hanover captain James Sergeant with the Bob Radcliffe Cup trophy. Also included are, back row from left, Steven Hyndes (manager), Dean Crowe (assistant manager) and Dean Wilson (team attendant), plus young fans Taylor Crowe (left) and Olly Hyndes.

The meeting between two Mid-Ulster Intermediate League Section A sides attracted a bumper holiday crowd to Dungannon.