Portadown secured a pre-play-off meeting with Carrick Rangers in pursuit of Bluefin Sport Championship promotion thanks to Saturday's 3-1 victory over Harland and Wolff Welders.

Sean Mackle, Adam McCallum and Chris Lavery grabbed the home goals at Shamrock Park - with two Kevin Braniff assists helping cement success and set up the one-off clash at Carrick for the opportunity to play over two legs the top flight's second-bottom team in search of promotion into the Danske Bank Premiership.