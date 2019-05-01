Glasgow Rangers legend Paul 'Gazza' Gascoigne sends message to N.I. fans before Saturday's big event

Paul 'Gazza' Gascoigne has sent a message to all his fans in Northern Ireland ahead of his arrival here on Saturday.

'An Evening with Gazza - Paul Gascoigne' will take place the Crown Plaza Hotel in Belfast on Saturday May 4.

"Looking forward to meeting all the rangers fans in Belfast [on] Saturday.

"Thanks as always for all the love and support - love GAZZA xxx," wrote Gascoigne on his official Facebook page on Tuesday.

Gascoigne, now 51 years-old, was regarded as one of the most naturally gifted footballers of his generation.

A remarably talented midfielder, 'Gazza' made a name for himself in the late 1980s and early 1990s with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur respecitvely.

In 1992 he moved to Italian Serie A giants, Lazio where he remained for three years before joining Rangers in 1995.

In the three years he spent at Ibrox, 'Gazza' made more than 70 appearances and scored 30 goals.

For more information on 'An Evening with Gazza - Paul Gascoigne' visit www.eventbrite.co.uk