Is the All Island League a good idea?

Can Kieran Lucid’s All Island League vision reinvigorate Irish football?
Here are the views of some managers, players and coaching staff from teams North and South.
1. Declan Devine, Derry City Manager
I would hugely be in favour of it because I feel both leagues needs an injection of interest. Our leagues are in good places but the biggest clubs deserve to be playing in the biggest matches and I think as manager of a big football club, I would love to see ourselves competing regularly against the best teams and clubs in an all Ireland. For me its a no brainer but I think its going to be difficult and its important that it cant be rushed."
"Id be in favour in some sort of All Ireland League. Right now, for a club like ourselves, for our fans and players, its fantastic to be playing Linfield, Glentoran and Crusaders - to have that level of competition so we cant just jump into an All Ireland League, it would need more discussion. Who is having the discussion at the moment? It seems a select group. Are they involving all the clubs? I dont see that. Where is it being driven from? There are lots of questions that need to be asked so its for the overall benefit of the game and not for the benefit of an elite few."
"I would be in favour of it because I think something needs to happen in the league. I would like to see us try something because, at times, it has gone stale. I think the Irish League teams playing teams from League of Ireland could rejuvenate things."
"I would be 100 per cent in favour of it, for the supporters especially. The possible switch to summer football would benefit Irish League clubs. Ive played both north and south and playing in the summer is a lot more encouraging for fans to come out."