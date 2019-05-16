Loughgall Youth Under-11s celebrate cup success

Loughgall Youth FC Under-11s won the Lisburn Cup on Saturday morning with a 4-1 win over Hillsborough Boys at Lisburn Recreation centre.

This is the first time a team from loughgall Youth FC has won the Lisburn League cup A section.

Loughgall celebrate their Barcelona Cup success

It came on the back off the U11s having a very successful trip to the Barcelona cup last weekend bringing home the cup. Special mention goes to Rhys McCreanor who finished the tournament on 7 goals and was close to winning the tournament golden boot.

It has been a very successful season for loughgall Youth U11s who reached the semifinals off the NIBFA cup narrowly beat by eventual winners Glentoran academy.

The squad is coached by Noel Willis and Allan Gough along with the club development cosches led by the vastly experienced David Johnson and David Harvey and Darragh Peden.

Open trials are being held for this 2008 born squad for the National League 2019/20 season on Monday 13th, 20th and 27th May at the Willis CRL area 4g.

Any players interested in attending contact Noel Willis on 07894037366.

Well done to the 2008’s who only lost two matches out of seven over the two days of the Barcelona Cup finishing ninth of 24 teams.

On day one they recorded two wins and one narrow defeat.

Day two of the Barcelona Cup for 2008s started off with a win and ended with a trophy to bring home.

They lost their final group match of the group narrowly then won their C section semi final on penalties and won their final 2-1.

Well done to the players and coaches in Barcelona. A lot of organising and hard work went into this trip especially from Noel Willis and it is brilliant to see boys getting their rewards