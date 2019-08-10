Matthew Tipton keen to maintain Portadown progress

Matthew Tipton is calling for early-season momentum to continue tomorrow (Saturday) at Shamrock Park with a second successive home clash.

A dour derby draw to kick off the Bluefin Sport Championship promotion push was followed up on Tuesday with an emphatic 5-0 defeat of Ballyclare Comrades.

The Ports now welcome Ballinamallard United to town this weekend aiming to push on from back-to-back clean sheets and a four-point haul within the unbeaten start.

“The forwards came in for some criticism after Saturday and, when we looked back to analyse the game, we also highlighted how the midfield didn’t help create opportunities enough in the final third,” said Tipton. “Against Ballyclare, after an initial spell when we had to adjust to a different set-up than we expected, I felt we claimed control.

“We scored five goals and created plenty of chances for more.

“I would have taken four on Tuesday and one against Loughgall but, overall, we have to be pleased with the start and the improvements between Saturday and Ballyclare.

“I felt Stephen Teggart in midfield was our best player against Ballyclare, with Aaron Duke and Adam Salley showing greater movement.

“We always strive to improve and demand more and that is the goal when Ballinamallard face us on Saturday.

“We want to send the fans home happy again with another win and it would be great to see a few more through the turnstiles off the back of Tuesday.

“It was also important to get another clean sheet under our belts.”

Kick-off at Shamrock Park will be 3 o’clock.

