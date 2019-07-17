Matthew Tipton praise for Portadown fan family after George Richardson memorial final

Portadown manager Matthew Tipton has highlighted the recent George Richardson Memorial Cup final as the perfect example of club power.

The 2-0 victory over an impressive Dollingstown side marked a successful defence of the pre-season prize introduced in memory of the long-serving Ports kitman.

Events on the field offered steps forward in Portadown’s preparations for a Bluefin Sport Championship promotion push but Tipton admits he took the most significant amount of satisfaction from the overall experience.

“When we set up the George Richardson Memorial Cup it was about far more obviously than simply having a competition to play each summer as part of our pre-season work,” said Tipton. “It was about keeping the name of someone who did so much for the club prominent in the minds of different generations of Ports fans.

“It was great to see the Richardson family down to collect the trophy and people like Nat, Darren and Gareth represent what makes this club so important to people.

“I’ve talked before about how blown away I was by the work put in by Geordie when I arrived at the club as a player and there are so many around Portadown who show such commitment and devotion.

“The same extends into the stands and we’ve a fanbase that has provided me and the players with so much support and backing.

“Days like that give our new players and younger players an opportunity to hear about people like Geordie Richardson and it was certainly something we have stressed to everyone.

“It is important for the players to understand what this club is about and spending time together in situations like that or after games in general only helps build the bond.

“It is about using that as an inspiration for us over the season and beyond and that backing from the supporters and growing links can only help.”