Michael O'Neill recalls in-form Motherwell star to Northern Ireland squad

Motherwell's Liam Donnelly has been recalled into the Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland squad for the friendly against Luxembourg and the Euro 2020 qualifier against Germany.

With 24 under 21 caps, the Dungannon man is Northern Ireland’s most capped U21 international but it's five years since his solitary senior appearance in a friendly against Chile.

However, Donnelly's excellent form in the Motherwell midfield this season means he will be given the chance to impress on Thursday 5 September against Luxembourg as O'Neill's prepares his squad for the crucial qualifier against Germany four days later on Monday 9 September.

Goalkeeper Trevor Carson, a team-mate of Donnelly at Fir Park, is also back in the senior panel for the first time since suffering from DVT last season.

There is a call up too for defender Callum Morris who plays for Ross County in the Scottish Premiership but no place in the 25-strong group for striker Kyle Lafferty, who announced yesterday that he has found a new club in Norway - Sarpsborg 08 - after being released by Rangers last month.

Veteran defender Gareth McAuley, who is without a club after leaving Rangers at the end of last season, is also not included in the squad.

Michael O’Neill’s panel features three keepers, seven defenders, 11 midfielders and four strikers.