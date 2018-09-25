Ballyclare see off Portadown

Ballyclare recorded a comfortable victory at home to Portadown in a high scoring match.

Three tries in the first half gave Ballyclare a 22-7 lead at half time. Callum Wilson gave the home side a great start before Ross Johnston and Michael Kirk crossed midway through the half. Robert Smith converted two tries and kicked a penalty while Jack Orr crossed for Portadown.

An early penalty in the second half brought Portadown to within 12 points before Ross Johnston grabbed his second try of the afternoon for Ballyclare. Inside centres Willie Stewart and Jonathan Holden traded tries before Michael Kirk crossed again for the home side.

Nick Holt grabbed Portadown’s third try before Joel McBride grabbed the seventh try for Ballyclare on the final whistle.